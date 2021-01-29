Education 29.1.2021 03:38 pm

Education dept invites 2020 matric pupils to register for May/June supplementary exams

News24 Wire
Education dept invites 2020 matric pupils to register for May/June supplementary exams

The Department of Basic Education director-general (DG), Mathanzima Mweli, shared an update on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the basic education sector on Wednesday. File image.

The registration for the supplementary examinations would commence and candidates were encouraged to register online or at their nearest education district office.

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) is inviting candidates to register for the 2021 May/June National Senior Certificate examinations which will give those who did not satisfy “the requirements for a certificate the second opportunity to do so”.

“This examination grants candidates that registered for the November 2020 examination, but may not have satisfied the requirements for a certificate, a second opportunity to do so,” the department said in a statement on Friday.

“In addition, these examinations are open to candidates who could not sit or finish the examination due to various reasons, including medical reasons, a death in the family or some other special reason,” the DBE added.

ALSO READ: Record number of matric dropouts projected for class of 2020

The department further explained that the May/June Examinations forms part of the department’s Second Chance Matric Support Programme.

The pupil support material is available through the programme and further information can be found on the department’s website.

“In addition, candidates not satisfied with their results are able to apply for either a re-mark or re-check. Application forms for re-marking or re-checking of examination answer scripts are available from schools or examination centres,” the DBE added.

The registration for the supplementary examinations would commence and candidates were encouraged to register online or at their nearest Education District Office.

READ MORE: Number of matric exam markers who tested positive for Covid-19 ‘not alarmingly high’

The examinations are scheduled to start on 5 May 2021 and the DBE said it was committed to continue to work together with the provincial education departments (PEDs) to ensure the “sustained integrity of the Matric examinations as well as to maintain the safety of candidates and officials as the nation continues to respond to Covid-19”.

The department was expected to release the 2020 NSC examination results to candidates on 23 February.

The DBE said it would further continue with the preparation for the conduct, administration and management of the 2021 May/June examinations.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Back to school for management teams, support staff or face the consequences: DBE 25.1.2021
Solidarity challenges Motshekga’s authority to keep private schools closed 24.1.2021
Matric exam marking completed in most provinces, says education department 20.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

State Capture Zuma’s millions, anonymous spies identified – the week that was at the Zondo inquiry

Courts Zuma’s golden silence broken

Music and streaming Tributes pour in for legendary jazz singer Sibongile Khumalo

matric Record number of matric dropouts projected for class of 2020

Business News Covid-19 vaccinations: medical schemes ready to pay for their members


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition