Education dept invites 2020 matric pupils to register for May/June supplementary exams

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) is inviting candidates to register for the 2021 May/June National Senior Certificate examinations which will give those who did not satisfy “the requirements for a certificate the second opportunity to do so”.

“This examination grants candidates that registered for the November 2020 examination, but may not have satisfied the requirements for a certificate, a second opportunity to do so,” the department said in a statement on Friday.

“In addition, these examinations are open to candidates who could not sit or finish the examination due to various reasons, including medical reasons, a death in the family or some other special reason,” the DBE added.

The department further explained that the May/June Examinations forms part of the department’s Second Chance Matric Support Programme.

The pupil support material is available through the programme and further information can be found on the department’s website.

“In addition, candidates not satisfied with their results are able to apply for either a re-mark or re-check. Application forms for re-marking or re-checking of examination answer scripts are available from schools or examination centres,” the DBE added.

The registration for the supplementary examinations would commence and candidates were encouraged to register online or at their nearest Education District Office.

The examinations are scheduled to start on 5 May 2021 and the DBE said it was committed to continue to work together with the provincial education departments (PEDs) to ensure the “sustained integrity of the Matric examinations as well as to maintain the safety of candidates and officials as the nation continues to respond to Covid-19”.

The department was expected to release the 2020 NSC examination results to candidates on 23 February.

The DBE said it would further continue with the preparation for the conduct, administration and management of the 2021 May/June examinations.

