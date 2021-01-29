Back-to-school blues for teachers

The loss of teachers to Covid-19 has created fear among some as they prepare to return to school in the coming week. The academic year will resume on 15 February, but teachers have to report for work on Monday, Deputy Minister of Basic Education Reginah Mhaule announced earlier this month. Patronella Thomo, a Grade R and Grade 1 teacher, said some of her colleagues had been infected by the virus, with one Covid-19 death reported in her school. “We are scared but we can’t stay home because of that. If front-line workers can go to work and deal with it...

The loss of teachers to Covid-19 has created fear among some as they prepare to return to school in the coming week.

The academic year will resume on 15 February, but teachers have to report for work on Monday, Deputy Minister of Basic Education Reginah Mhaule announced earlier this month.

Patronella Thomo, a Grade R and Grade 1 teacher, said some of her colleagues had been infected by the virus, with one Covid-19 death reported in her school.

“We are scared but we can’t stay home because of that. If front-line workers can go to work and deal with it directly, so can we. We don’t have a choice but to protect ourselves,” said Thomo.

“The foundation phase needs teachers to be there and those children need contact with teachers because they need one-on-one sessions. If they miss Grade R and one, then it’s a problem. We have to give them the basics so they can move up in school.”

A Diepsloot teacher who wished to remain anonymous said his school still had challenges of accessing water and that

overcrowded classrooms would continue once all pupils return.

“They should have delayed the opening of schools until we are sure that the virus is under control and the vaccine is there and proves to be helping.

“We are fearful that we might be victims and the statistics for teachers will go up,” he said.

Kabelo Mahlobogwane, a teacher and spokesman for the Educators’ Union of SA, said returning to school on Monday was akin to putting his life on the line.

