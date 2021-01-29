 
 
Back-to-school blues for teachers

Education 29 mins ago

‘We are fearful that we might be victims and the statistics for teachers will go up.’

Rorisang Kgosana
29 Jan 2021
07:30:52 AM
A banner is seen outside a school in Greenside East paying respects to staff, parents and children, 5 January 2021, for getting through a difficult 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.. Schools are preparing to re-open for the new school year as they face the challenge of the coronavirus second wave and lockdown restrictions. Picture: Michel Bega

The loss of teachers to Covid-19 has created fear among some as they prepare to return to school in the coming week. The academic year will resume on 15 February, but teachers have to report for work on Monday, Deputy Minister of Basic Education Reginah Mhaule announced earlier this month. Patronella Thomo, a Grade R and Grade 1 teacher, said some of her colleagues had been infected by the virus, with one Covid-19 death reported in her school. “We are scared but we can’t stay home because of that. If front-line workers can go to work and deal with it...

