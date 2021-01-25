Covid-19: Another Gauteng matric exam marker dies

The Gauteng Department of Education is mourning the death of yet another matric examinations marker, who died after testing positive for Covid-19.

According to the department, the 56-year-old Tourism senior marker, who was working at the Florida High School Marking Centre, succumbed to coronavirus complications on Sunday morning after being released from her duties on 12 January.

“Our deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the late marker who this morning lost her battle with Covid-19,” Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said.

The marker had apparently displayed Covid-19 symptoms two weeks ago and was sent home to receive medical attention.

This is the third marker to fall to the virus in Gauteng.

Lesufi commended Gauteng education officials for their commitment to the provision of quality education to pupils.

“We again laud the commitment displayed by education officials – from teachers to non-teaching staff – who have continued to work in the face of this deadly virus; their sacrifices are not in vain.”

