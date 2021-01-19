Rural schools ‘not ready to reopen’

While urban public and private schools seem fully equipped for online learning in the event of a Covid-19 surge, the same cannot be said of the situation in rural areas, according to an education expert. Weeks before all South African schools open next month for the start of the 2021 academic year, the Federation of Associations of Governing Bodies of South African Schools (Fedsas) expressed concern at the failure of government to use the lockdown period during school holidays to “bring rural schools into line with those in urban areas in online and distance learning”. Fedsas chief executive Paul Colditz...

Weeks before all South African schools open next month for the start of the 2021 academic year, the Federation of Associations of Governing Bodies of South African Schools (Fedsas) expressed concern at the failure of government to use the lockdown period during school holidays to “bring rural schools into line with those in urban areas in online and distance learning”.

Fedsas chief executive Paul Colditz said: “Urban public and private schools are able to continue with online learning, but that is not an option at this stage for children in remote and poorer rural areas.

“The department of basic education could have made provision for fibre to assist those pupils with connectivity and the necessary devices.”

Arguing against the closure of schools by government during the Covid-19 pandemic, Colditz said pupils were “safer at school”.

“The only measures we have to fight the virus are about sticking to all the health protocols,” Colditz said.

With the Johannesburg Securities Exchange-listed Curro and the Helpmekaar Kollege having on Monday agreed with Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi to halt the reopening of their institutions, the 1,400-member strong

National Alliance of Independent Schools Association (Naisa) said government’s earlier call for all schools to close until 15 February, was “not mandatory to private schools”.

Naisa chair Mandla Mthembu said: “Following last week’s speech by the deputy education minister, we advised all our associations and member schools to delay the opening until 15 February.

“We only allowed the period for an online programme, with parents coming to collect worksheets and books for kids to work from home.

“Curro opened because the government’s statement spoke about persuading independent schools to consider closing something optional.”

Mthembu said Naisa-member private schools were fully-prepared to tighten health protocols in all institutions, with temperature testing done twice.

