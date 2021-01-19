 
 
Rural schools ‘not ready to reopen’

Expert says the measures they have to fight virus are about health protocols.

Brian Sokutu
MEC Panyaza Lesufi inside one of the classrooms at True grace combiend school school at Ivory Park in Johannesburg, 8 October 2020, before closing it down fornot registered wi5th the department. Picture;Nigel Sibanda

While urban public and private schools seem fully equipped for online learning in the event of a Covid-19 surge, the same cannot be said of the situation in rural areas, according to an education expert. Weeks before all South African schools open next month for the start of the 2021 academic year, the Federation of Associations of Governing Bodies of South African Schools (Fedsas) expressed concern at the failure of government to use the lockdown period during school holidays to “bring rural schools into line with those in urban areas in online and distance learning”. Fedsas chief executive Paul Colditz...

