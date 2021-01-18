Second matric exam marker in Gauteng succumbs to Covid-19

A 55-year-old marker has died at home after testing positive for Covid-19, making this the second person who has died while marking matric examination papers in Gauteng.

According to the Gauteng Education Department, the isiXhosa paper marker tested Covid-19 positive and died on Sunday, 17 January, at home.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi paid tribute to markers at the province’s 30 marking centres for the commitment and sacrifice they have shown in ensuring that marking continues as per schedule.

“We would like to send our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the marker; our prayers are with them”, Lesufi said.

The department said that a psycho-social team was dispatched to support the family and all affected by the sad loss.

The marker was from the same marking centre – Jeppe High – which experienced the first loss of a marker last week.

Lesufi said that she was part of the group who were released on 14 January 2021 from marking following the news of the colleague who had collapsed at her accommodation.

“We call on everyone to remain vigilant and practice all the measures to reduce infections.

“If you don’t have to go somewhere, please stay at home and help save lives,” added Lesufi.

He also applauded the education officials for displaying courage in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

