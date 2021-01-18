Education 18.1.2021 12:08 pm

WATCH: Minister Nzimande briefs media on plans for reopening of higher education sector

Citizen reporter
Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande. Picture: GCIS.

The media briefing follows the special Cabinet meeting which was held last week.

Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister Dr Blade Nzimande was addressing the media on Monday on plans for the reopening of higher education institutions and the developments and contribution of science and innovation in the country’s fight against Covid-19.

Last week, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) announced a delay in the reopening of both public and private schools to 15 February.

UPDATE: It’s each university for itself with different academic plans in the tertiary sector

Public schools were slated to reopen for the new academic year from 13 January to 27 January, but due to the pressure experienced by the health system in the past few weeks amid the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, government decided to postpone the reopening for two weeks.

Watch the briefing below courtesy of SABC:

