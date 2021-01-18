Schools that open for physical classes ‘defiant of the state’ – Lesufi

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said that any school that is operating in Gauteng, whether private, independent, or public, will be defiant of the state in doing so.

Lesufi said on Monday that any school that is opened under the amended lockdown level 3 regulations will be “persuaded” otherwise, but should they fail to be persuaded the state would be forced to act accordingly.

This follows Lesufi’s visit to the Helpmekaar college in the wake of reports that the school allegedly informed parents that all 1 200 boys should report to school on Monday, despite the regulations announced by the Deputy Basic Education Minister Regina Mhaule on Friday January 15.

According to Lesufi, the 2-week delay came as expert advice, and that experts have indicated that the Gauteng province is under siege.

Lesufi also said that they are in the process of writing a letter to the Minister of Education to suggest the gazetting of the delay of schools in order to use it as a legal amour against schools that do not want to cooperate.

According to Lesufi, the situation is closely monitored and if there are any changes they will communicate with schools but in the meantime, schools should continue online. Lesufi also said that learners who do not have resources will soon be able to attend sessions via television or radio.

“We are bringing on institutions that can close the gap like broadcasters so that some of the lessons can be conducted using television or radio, so that some learners are not left behind because they do not have resources,” said Leufi.

