Lesufi expected to visit Helpmekaar College following reports of reopening

Gauteng education MEC, Panyaza Lesufi is expected to visit the Helpmekaar college in Braamfontein on Monday after reports that the institution issued letters to parents that pupils are expected to return to the classroom.

The school has apparently informed parents that all 1 200 boys should report to school on Monday despite the regulations announced by Deputy Basic Education Minister Regina Mhaule on Friday, January 15.

The government delayed the reopening of schools by two weeks amongst fears of rising Covid-19 cases during the second wave and the safety of the learners.

Mhaule said that this was to avoid further burdening health facilities following the second wave.

“The new date will vary depending on the calendar they follow. For public schools and private schools, which follow the same calendar changes, school management teams will report for duty on Monday 25 January 2021, teachers shall follow Monday 1 February, learners return on Monday 15 February.”

Gauteng Education Spokesperson, Steve Mabona said that the MEC wants to understand what led to the school making the decision to apparently re-open earlier.

“The purpose of MEC Lesufi’s visit is to establish reasons for the college’s action as this would be in contravention of the pronouncement by the Department of Basic Education to postpone the opening of schools from 27 January to 15 February 2021 due to concerns over the increasing COVID-19 infections in the province,” said Mabonain an interview with the SABC.

