Delay will put schools, pupils under more pressure

Education 3 hours ago

There was a lot of pressure on children to perform and schools to push for pass rates.

Marizka Coetzer
16 Jan 2021
04:55:59 AM
Mrs Naomi Swart gets straight into teaching during the first day back at school at Wordsworth High School in Benoni, 8 June 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney

The new school uniform and polished school shoes will have stay in the closet for a bit longer after Basic Education Deputy Minister Reginah Mhaule on Friday announced the postponement of schools reopening until 15 February. “I’m glad the date has been moved,” a Johannesburg-based teacher said on condition of anonymity for fear of losing her job. “Many teachers have died, schools have to advertise the vacancies to replace them.” The teacher said it was hard for the teachers to return to school after one of their own had succumbed to the virus. “It is also difficult for children who...

