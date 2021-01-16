 
 
‘Save the teachers, they are dying’ – Unions

Education 4 hours ago

Start of school year delayed by two weeks but educators called back much earlier.

Rorisang Kgosana
16 Jan 2021
05:00:10 AM
School during Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: iStock

It makes no sense for teachers to return to school, weeks before the postponed reopening date, as they are just as vulnerable to Covid-19 and the educationdepartment’s decision shows no regard for the lives of workers, according to the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) . Basic Education Deputy Minister Reginah Mhaule announced on Friday that the reopening of schools would be postponed by two weeks, with pupils expected to return to school on 15 February instead of the initial date of 27 January. Teachers and school management teams (SMTs) are, however, still expected to report for duty on 25...

