WATCH LIVE: Department briefs the nation on school reopening

Siyanda Ndlovu
It remains unclear whether basic education’s academic calendar year will go ahead as initially planned.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga will on Friday morning announce when schools will be reopening as the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic grips South Africa.

The Department of Basic Education said on Monday that it would go ahead with its plan to begin its academic year on 27 January, despite the surge in numbers of coronavirus cases.

At the time the department’s director-general, Mathanzima Mweli, said that a team of researchers was confident that schools would open safely and that the risk-adjusted differentiated strategy would allow the department to deal with different areas in accordance with their needs.

EXPLAINER: Why Cabinet decided to delay schools’ opening to 15 February

However, the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) has recommended that the schooling calendar be scheduled to resume on the 15 February instead of 27 January .

The department has had torrid times in recent months in its fight against the virus as it suffered a staggering 1,600 teacher fatalities.

