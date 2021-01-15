 
 
Back to school sooner, or later?

Education 3 hours ago

Teachers say classrooms are better for learning than online process.

Amanda Watson and Makhosandile Zulu
15 Jan 2021
05:00:31 AM
Motheo Tshwagong writes her preliminary examination at Krugersdorp High School in Johannesburg, 17 September 2020. 2020 academic year with long school breaks posed by Covid-19. Exams for most provinces will end during the first week of October. Final examinations start on November 5 and run until December 15. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga will be announcing her back to school plans on Friday in the face of the recommendation by the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) they should open on 15 February instead of 27 January – and despite many South Africans thinking going back to a brick and mortar school is a bad idea. However, the National Alliance of Independent Schools in South Africa (Naisa) said yesterday it hoped schools could open as soon as possible for the more effective face-to-face teaching and learning environment. Naisa, among other stakeholders in the education sector, was informed by the...

