School in billing row

Education 1 min ago

If school is forced to pay massive bill it may be forced to close its doors, says principal.

Bernadette Wicks
13 Jan 2021
04:45:04 AM
Picture for illustration. Picture: iStock

A Johannesburg high school is still in the dark over how it racked up a R3.7 million electricity bill, despite the High Court in Johannesburg having ordered the City of Joburg to provide a detailed statement more than two months ago. The sky-high bill has been at the centre of a protracted dispute between Vuleka SSB High School – a low-fee independent school, serving the communities of Alexandra, Soweto and Cosmo City – and the city for four years now, with the former adamant it’s fallen victim to a billing error. Last year, the school’s power was switched off. It...

