 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

NSC exam markers and moderators felled

Education 1 hour ago

‘Social distancing in place in marking rooms’, says the department of basic education.

Sipho Mabena
12 Jan 2021
04:50:29 AM
PREMIUM!
NSC exam markers and moderators felled

Picture: iStock

The basic education department’s moderator for history, Dr Gants Pillay, who was instrumental in preparations for the National Senior Certificate (NSC) exam script marking plan, left home to chair a meeting with unions but was not to return. “Pillay was last seen chairing the memo discussion and was admitted in Pretoria [with Covid-19 complications]. He could not even go home and has since passed on,” Bheki Ngubane, the Gauteng department’s head of examinations, said on Monday. He said they had also learnt of the death from Covid-19 on Monday of an internal moderator for Sesotho, Benedict Mohape, and the death...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Celebs & viral Schwarzenegger compares US Capitol protests to historic Nazi ‘Kristallnacht’

Covid-19 Level 4 provincial lockdown message is ‘fake news’, says Nedlac

Elections IEC seeks postponement of by-elections due to lockdown restrictions

Celebs & viral Trevor Noah, here’s what R420 million can buy you in SA

Load Shedding No load shedding imminent, says Eskom


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.