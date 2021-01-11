Covid-19 11.1.2021 08:40 am

DBE updates SA on matric marking progress

Siyanda Ndlovu
Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga. Picture: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Veli Nhlapo

At least 938 of the 45,000 markers have pulled out because of bereavements in their families and Covid-19 infections.

The national Department of Basic Education (DBE) will on Monday give an update on the progress made in marking the 2020 national senior certificate (NSC) scripts in the midst of the Covid-19 second wave.

The director-general of the department, Mathanzima Mweli, will give a report after visiting six provinces where he has been monitoring marking in 181 centres across the country.

The marking of 14 million NSC scripts began on Monday, 4 January.

Several challenges were reported before the marking with at least 938 of the 45,000 markers pulling out because of bereavements in their families and Covid-19 infections.

