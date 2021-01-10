SADTU calls for matric paper marking in Estcourt to stop until all markers tested

The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) has called for all marking in the Estcourt marking centre in KwaZulu- Natal to come to an immediate stop, and markers to be given Covid-19 tests.

This follows the alleged death of one of the markers and, according to a statement from Sadtu, a number of other positive cases emerging from the centre.

The statement released on Sunday afternoon says Sadtu had been in negotiations with the Department of Education till midnight on Saturday, in order to convince them.

“SADTU calls on the Department to subject all markers to a rapid testing which must cover all markers. For this to happen SADTU has advised that marking must stop at 13h00 today so that rapid testing of all markers can take place,” their statement reads.

“Furthermore, deep cleaning of the Centre must also take place today. SADTU is aware that the Department wants to postpone all this to Monday. We want to remind the Department that it is all about lives first and as such they must

prioritise that. In order to avoid further spread of the virus.”

It is unclear whether the department had agreed to the demands, as they could not be reached for comment.

Sadtu also could not confirm whether markers at the centre had heeded their call by the time of publication.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.