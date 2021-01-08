Unisa reduces number of first-time students

The University of South Africa has reduced the number of first-time students in 2021 to enable the university to effectively support the students.

The University of South Africa’s (Unisa) Executive Committee (Exco) of the Council met on 2 January to deliberate on Unisa’s enrolment numbers and the effective support for students to succeed in their studies.

The meeting followed a letter from the Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation and the Department of Higher Education, Blade Nzimande, regarding the over-enrolment of Unisa students.

During the meeting, it was stated that the academic year would commence in March to ensure that Unisa’s calendar aligns with the Post Education and Training Sector (PSET) with first-year registrations in March.

This has been necessitated by the announcement by the Basic Education Minister that Grade 12 results will only be released on 23 February.

Additionally, many universities will only be completing their academic year by March.

This will enable new students entering the university sector and those transferring from other institutions to enrol at Unisa.

The decision to decrease the number of first-time entering students in 2021 is meant to enable the university to effectively support the students, and to guarantee the sectoral financial resources and sustainability of the university and the sector, said the institution.

To ensure the students are not unduly disadvantaged, registration of returning students will proceed during the next two months.

This decision was taken to ensure that the university does not have a backlog when the academic year starts in March.

