Basic department of education spokesman Elijah Mhlanga yesterday confirmed the department would likely allow pupils to go to schools in alternative weeks and on alternative days to reduce the numbers present. “What Mweli Mathanzi, director-general of the department, was talking about on Radio 702 is the continuation of the plan implemented in June 2020,” said Mhlanga. “The splitting of classes will depend on the number of pupils in a classroom; we cannot have a one size fits all approach in this situation. A school needs to look at its circumstance and plan accordingly.” Mhlanga said the department also had the...

Basic department of education spokesman Elijah Mhlanga yesterday confirmed the department would likely allow pupils to go to schools in alternative weeks and on alternative days to reduce the numbers present.

“What Mweli Mathanzi, director-general of the department, was talking about on Radio 702 is the continuation of the plan implemented in June 2020,” said Mhlanga.

“The splitting of classes will depend on the number of pupils in a classroom; we cannot have a one size fits all approach in this situation. A school needs to look at its circumstance and plan accordingly.”

Mhlanga said the department also had the problem of replacing teachers who had died from the virus.

“We cannot advertise teaching posts as yet because schools have not yet reopened; we have no clue as to how many teachers are coming back.

“Once schools have reopened, we will receive feedback from the school principals and take it from there.”

He added that teachers and pupils affected by deaths would be offered psychological support by the department of education.

“Psychological support will be provided to pupils and teachers when schools reopen because we still don’t know how many pupils and teachers need support.

“The school principals will give us a report with this information and we will plan based on that,” said Mhlanga.

General-secretary of the National Association of School Governing Bodies Matakanye Matakanya said he was not surprised the department was continuing with its plan to have a small number of pupils in classrooms.

“Schools have never been normal since the closure of schools in March 2020 because the coronavirus demanded there

must not be overcrowded classes. A classroom must not have more than 20 pupils,” he said.

He added that the feeding scheme programme should not be affected during the second wave of the pandemic because had been running smoothly previously.

“Pupils who are not supposed to be at school on a particular day can still go to school to collect their food and go back home. But social distancing will be maintained by having them at school at alternate times.”

Matakanya said parents had a role to also play at home by supervising their children when they were not attending school.

“We are appealing to the parents or guardians to say organise alternatives to have your child supervised at home if you are unavailable,” he said.

South African Democratic Teacher’s Union spokeswoman Nomusa Cembi said the union welcomed the department’s plan for pupils to attend school on alternative weeks and alternative days.

“The priority is to create a balance in ensuring pupils receive their education under safe conditions.

“If the calendar has to be changed to ensure pupils as well as workers are safe, we have no problem with that.

“We also are encouraging social distancing in classes. Regarding the school feeding scheme programmes, I think the department should devise means for food can be delivered to pupils’ homes,” said Cembi.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.