GUIDE: Bursary opportunities for 2021 students

While the class of 2020 waits for their exam results, many are looking to bursaries as way to further their studies without going into debt.

There are a number of private and government-funded opportunities available that are still accepting applications from prospective students for the 2021 academic year.

If you have a good academic record, but your household income does not permit you to study further, you may qualify to apply for a bursary.

Bursaries can be either partial or full. Some companies only cover a certain percentage of your study-related expenses, while full-coverage bursaries generally cover tuition fees, prescribed books, study materials, meals, accommodation, transport and sometimes a laptop.

Some companies even offer vacation work, which is sometimes required to complete your qualification.

ALSO READ: Independent schools push back 2021 opening, cancel orientation days

Most bursaries come with certain minimum entry criteria that students need to meet in order to qualify. Students who meet the following minimum entry criteria are generally eligible to apply for these bursaries. Here are some of the minimum entry criteria:

You have to be a South African citizen or South African permanent resident

Currently in matric and have obtained good academic results so far or have completed matric with good academic history

Have been studying or is accepted to study in certain fields of study suitable for the bursary.

Certain bursary programmes may require that students reside in a certain area

Must prove financial need (by submitting proof of household income)

Here are some bursaries in South Africa for 2021 that close end of January to February.

Each bursary award may require additional unique eligibility criteria. All information can be found on some of these bursary listing below:

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

ALSO READ: GUIDE: What is the status of SA’s universities for the 2021 academic year?

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.