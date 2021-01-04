Tributes pour in for late National Teachers’ Union president Allen Thompson

The death of National Teachers’ Union (Natu) president Allen Thompson has left the education fraternity in a state of shock.

Tributes are pouring in for Thompson, who died after a short illness.

Rest in eternal peace NATU President, the man has been often clear with regards to educational sector, might not be NATU, however Thompson has been always clear. pic.twitter.com/YP7dUMQLK4 — @Free (@Free73377660) January 4, 2021

Hope the rumours about NATU president are not true ???????????? — ???? (@uNkuluh) January 4, 2021

Sad to hear that NATU President Allen Thompson has passed away, it was always a pleasure to chat to him on air, he was very passionate about education & in particular working conditions of educators, my sincere condolences to his family, friends & those at NATU, what a loss — Flo Letoaba – Duchess of Diepkloof™️???????? (@Flo_Letoaba) January 4, 2021

#RestInpeaceThompson #NATUPRESIDENT here he led this song in honour of Covid victims pic.twitter.com/0bc2rbk2YF — smangaliso sibiya International (@SSSIBIYA) January 4, 2021

Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said Thompson was a “brother and a very good friend”.

I am terribly shocked and saddened at the news of the passing of National Teachers Union President. Allen Thompson to me was a brother and very good friend. We worked together very well. What a loss. ???? pic.twitter.com/J1HKipqWmg — Elijah Mhlanga (@ElijahMhlanga) January 4, 2021

