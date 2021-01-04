Education 4.1.2021 01:49 pm

Tributes pour in for late National Teachers’ Union president Allen Thompson

Citizen reporter
The late president of the National Teachers' Union, Allen Thompson. Picture: Facebook

Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said Thompson was a ‘brother and a very good friend’. 

The death of National Teachers’ Union (Natu) president Allen Thompson has left the education fraternity in a state of shock. 

Tributes are pouring in for Thompson, who died after a short illness. 

Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said Thompson was a “brother and a very good friend”.

