Tributes pour in for late National Teachers’ Union president Allen Thompson

The death of National Teachers’ Union (Natu) president Allen Thompson has left the education fraternity in a state of shock.
Tributes are pouring in for Thompson, who died after a short illness.
Rest in eternal peace NATU President, the man has been often clear with regards to educational sector, might not be NATU, however Thompson has been always clear. pic.twitter.com/YP7dUMQLK4
— @Free (@Free73377660) January 4, 2021
Hope the rumours about NATU president are not true ????????????
— ???? (@uNkuluh) January 4, 2021
Sad to hear that NATU President Allen Thompson has passed away, it was always a pleasure to chat to him on air, he was very passionate about education & in particular working conditions of educators, my sincere condolences to his family, friends & those at NATU, what a loss
— Flo Letoaba – Duchess of Diepkloof™️???????? (@Flo_Letoaba) January 4, 2021
#RestInPeaceThompson #NATUPresident pic.twitter.com/MTe7Dp6WCm
— smangaliso sibiya International (@SSSIBIYA) January 4, 2021
#RestInpeaceThompson #NATUPRESIDENT here he led this song in honour of Covid victims pic.twitter.com/0bc2rbk2YF
— smangaliso sibiya International (@SSSIBIYA) January 4, 2021
Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said Thompson was a “brother and a very good friend”.
I am terribly shocked and saddened at the news of the passing of National Teachers Union President. Allen Thompson to me was a brother and very good friend. We worked together very well. What a loss. ???? pic.twitter.com/J1HKipqWmg
— Elijah Mhlanga (@ElijahMhlanga) January 4, 2021
Compiled by Nica Richards
