IEB provides clarification on Umalusi case after Lesufi comments

The Independent Examinations Board (IEB) has provided clarification after Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi called on the board to withdraw its court case against the quality assurance council Umalusi.

Lesufi claimed that the IEB approached the courts arguing it could not afford to pay for the assessment services offered by Umalusi.

The MEC said he was surprised by the IEB’s attempts to “force the poor to carry their financial burden” and said that independent schools body needed to find other ways of funding their activities or they must cease to exist.

“The IEB must withdraw its court case. This case exposes that they have been having freebies for quite some time, that the poor have been subsidizing their activities. We are also alarmed by the failure of the IEB to publicly publicize their financial records and their business operation,” he said.

Meanwhile in a statement, the IEB said it had never, expected anyone other than the IEB to pay for its services.

“The IEB wishes to reiterate that it has consistently and timeously paid for all valid and legitimate charges levied by Umalusi that are in accordance with its policy that is implemented in accordance with its own dictums and in accordance with well-established principles of the law.

“It is unfortunate that the Gauteng Member of the Executive Council, MEC Lesufi, has chosen to place this matter in the public domain at a time when it is before the High Court.

“The matter concerns what the IEB has experienced as improper charging of fees going back to 2016.”

The board further said it was currently awaiting the judgment on the 2016 issue and address the matter after the judgment was delivered.

“The IEB will address the inaccuracies and unfounded accusations of this report once the court has given its judgement and believes that the court is best placed to make a fair and impartial judgement with regard to this matter.”

