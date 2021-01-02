Health protocols in place for start of matric marking

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has issued protocols to ensure that the marking of matric papers – which starts on Monday – will be conducted safely. On Friday, the Department of Basic Education issued a statement regarding the measures.

The papers will be marked in 181 marking centres across the country.

More than 45 000 markers have been appointed to mark the approximately 14 million scripts over 18 days.

The department has revised the safety protocols to ensure the safety of everyone involved in the marking process, following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that the country is back under Lockdown Level 3.

“In the marking centres we have increased the number of monitors and we will visit all the centres to monitor compliance. We have made health and safety a priority for all staff in the marking centres,” said the department’s Director-General Mathanzima Mweli.

ALSO READ: DBE ‘deeply worried’ about second wave impact on marking, 2021 academic year

All officials at the marking centres must wear masks, adhere to all health and hygiene protocols, and stay 1.5m apart from each other.

A school – or other facility – used as a marking centre with enough space may accommodate more than 50 people, but may not exceed 50% capacity.

Everyone involved in the marking process will be issued with a permit allowing them to travel during the curfew hours.

There will be strict screening at all the venues and markers displaying symptoms will be held in an isolation room until advised by health professionals.

Markers who have tested positive may not report to marking centres and failure to disclose their health status will constitute misconduct.

There are reserve markers to replace markers who are unable to report to the marking centres.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.