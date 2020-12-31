UKZN suspends reopening amid new lockdown measures

The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) has decided to postpone reopening its campuses on 4 January.

UKZN spokesperson Normah Zondo said this was in view of the presidential declaration of a state of disaster in South Africa and in the best interests of the university community and their families.

“With both the district municipalities within which our campuses are located having been declared Covid-19 hotspots, it is critical that all our campuses remain closed for all on-campus activities (excluding essential services) until 18 January 2021, when it is hoped that further directives would be advised from [President Cyril Ramaphosa] and Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister [Blade Nzimande].

“Staff and students are advised that all 2021 registration processes will commence on 18 January 2021 and must be completed online and from remote locations as there will be no registration services and/or registration assistance available on campus,” Zondo said.

Zondo said since the national lockdown commenced on 27 March the university has been forced to explore different methodologies for ensuring that staff and students are able to access campuses as safely as possible. Zondo added that UKZN had also incorporated health and safety measures into the daily life and work of the university.

“All academic activities will remain online, and data will continue to be provided as before. The College of Health Sciences students will be advised by their deputy vice-chancellors (DVCs) and deans of their prioritised return. All College DVCs and deans will advise their students about catch-up programmes and make appropriate arrangements for support. All non-essential services staff will continue to work remotely.”

News24

