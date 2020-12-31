DBE ‘deeply worried’ about second wave impact on marking, 2021 academic year

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) says it is deeply worried about the impact the second wave f the Covid-10 pandemic will have on both the margin of 2020 National Senior Certificate (NSC) exam papers and the next academic year.

The Department’s Director General (DG), Mathanzima Mweli shared an update on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the basic education sector on Wednesday.

He says he was “extremely alarmed” by the passing of teachers as the country battled the second wave of the pandemic under adjusted level three regulations.

They come from the very community and broader civil society where there is the resurgence of the virus,” said Mweli.

He said the immediate impact of this would be felt in the marking of matric exam papers.

45,000 examiners are expected to start marking the 2020 matric final exams on 4 January 2021.

Teachers are expected back at school on 25 January 2021 and pupils on 27 January 2021

According to Mweli, the DBE will adhere to all lockdown regulations in marking centres, increase the number of monitors in the marking venues, and he would be visiting marking centres across the country in order to report back to the Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshega, what was happening on the ground.

EXPLAINED: Why do we not have a Covid vaccine yet in SA?

Mweli said the new academic year was a big worry in the context of the second wave.

“When schools reopen in January we are extremely worried about the impact this is going to have on getting every teacher for every learner when schools re-open for the 2021 academic year,” he said.

The DG of @DBE_SA on the impact of the COVID-19 on the basic education sector resulting from the current wave. pic.twitter.com/PcrIprBkvj — Elijah Mhlanga (@ElijahMhlanga) December 29, 2020

Director-General @HubertMweli on the steps we have taken within our marking centres in order to curb the spread of the virus and help to keep South Africa safe.#COVID19 #StaySafe #ProtectSouthAfrica https://t.co/utf2pZqGJ0 — Dep. Basic Education (@DBE_SA) December 29, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.