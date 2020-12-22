Over 95% of grade 1 and 8 pupils for 2021 already placed – Gauteng education

Gauteng’s education department says it has so far placed just over 95% of grade 1 and 8 pupils for the 2021 academic year.

On Tuesday, the department announced that online admission for grade 1 and 8 had opened for late registration and that walk-in centres would open on 18 January.

“It is important to note that, as at 21 December 2020, a total of 211 643 (Grade 1: 101 059 and Grade 8: 110 584) applicants have been placed in schools across Gauteng. This translates to 95.22% of learners placed to date. About 10 632 (4.78%) learners are unplaced,” said the department.

Parents who had applied in June-July would not be able to reapply, while those whose children had not been placed yet, could still choose available schools in the system. Parents were also still able to upload documents.

“Our officials are working tirelessly to place all learners in our schools. We wish to reiterate that placement is prioritised based on the home address closest to the school within the school feeder zone, pending availability of space. Unfortunately, schools that have reached capacity cannot accommodate more learners, however, alternative space will be offered,” said Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

The system would be open until 22 January and parents can contact 0800 000 789 for further assistance.

