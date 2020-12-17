Officials mum on government printers being source of matric science paper leak

Government printers have been identified as the source of the leak of the matric 2020 Physical Science paper.

The Department of Basic Education’s director-general, Mathanzima Mweli, revealed this on Thursday during a media briefing by the Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, on the readiness of schools for the 2021 academic year.

Mweli said during the briefing that the details around the leaking of the paper from government printers would be provided by the Hawks.

Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale said she had not received any reports about an arrest being made in connection with the leak of the paper from government printers and she could not provide any other detail.

Spokesperson for the department, Elijah Mhlanga, referred The Citizen to Government Printing Works when asked if those behind the leak had been identified and whether steps had been taken against them.

Meanwhile, a suspect who was earlier this month arrested in connection with the leaking of the maths paper two, Themba Daniel Shikwambana, is out on a R1000 bail.

Shikwambana is an employee of a Johannesburg-based company that is contracted by the department to print the current year’s matric exam papers.

