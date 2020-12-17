Education 17.12.2020 11:16 am

WATCH LIVE: Motshekga briefs media on schools’ readiness for 2021

Christelle du Toit
WATCH LIVE: Motshekga briefs media on schools' readiness for 2021

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga. Picture: GCIS

The 2020 academic year has finally come to an end after the courts ruled that matric learners did not need to rewrite two papers, despite those papers having been leaked.

Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, is set to brief the media on the state of readiness for schools in the context of Covid-19 on Thursday morning.

Motshekga is also expected to provide details and answer questions on matters affecting the basic education in the country.

ALSO READ: Court cans Motshekga’s leaked matric rewrite plans

You can watch the minister’s briefing below, courtesy of the SABC.

 

 

 

