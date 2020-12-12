Education council to approach courts to ‘correct’ parts of matric rewrite ruling

The Council of Education (CEM) has broken its silence on the judgement on Friday, which ruled that leaked mathematics paper two and physical science paper two would not be rewritten.

The CEM said although it would be unfair to subject the embattled class of 2020, their teachers and parents to “further uncertainties” and anxieties, there were some aspects of the judgement that do not sit well.

“CEM has noted a number of aspects in the judgement that cannot be left unchallenged.

“After consulting broadly and extensively with lawyers, the courts will be approached to correct those identified aspects of the judgement,” the CEM’s statement read.

The CEM said their primary concern was that the court did not, in their view, address “the crux of the matter”, namely the “credibility, integrity and fairness of the 2020 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination, taking into account the compromise of the 2020 exams…”

ALSO READ: Court cans Motshekga’s leaked matric rewrite plans

Although the council did not elaborate on the contested findings, they said certain judgements made “are discordant with applicable basic education legislative provisions”, and that some allegations made against the department dealt with issues not raised in court papers.

It said it was “particularly concerned” about the “tone and language” used by Judge Norman Davis.

However, the CEM said it had directed the Department of Basic Education to urgently continue their investigations into the exam leaks.

They also assured that despite their grievances, maths and physical science papers will not be rewritten.

“The Class of 2020, their teachers and their parents should take solace in CEM’s decision that the Mathematics Paper 2 and Physical Science Paper 2 will not be rewritten…

“Enjoy your Christmas and New Year’s break; rest and recharge for 2021; but you must observe all Covid-19 health, safety and social distancing protocols at all times,” said basic education minister Angie Motshekga.

Compiled by Nica Richards

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.