PICS: Solidarity’s private college a lesson in self-sufficiency

Education

Solidarity says the campus opening in February is proof that communities don’t need to wait for government to deliver solutions, as it was funded by its own members, who paid an additional R10 fee on their annual memberships over 15 years.

Rorisang Kgosana
11 Dec 2020
01:59:39 PM
Construction of Solidarity's Sol-Tech vocational training college is complete, with students expected to move in from February 2021. Picture: Supplied

It took them just over a year from the day the first sod was turned on the multimillion-rand campus, and now trade union Solidarity’s Afrikaans-medium college is ready to open its doors to its first batch of 1800 students in February 2021. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, the Sol-Tech project is currently 40 days ahead of schedule, and remarkably 7% below budget after construction commenced in September 2019. The currently operating college plans to move to the main campus in Monument Park during the festive period, and the first students will be received in February 2021, said...

