Parktown Boys High principal finally gets the sack

The principal of Park Town Boys High School has finally cleared his desk on Monday morning, following his dismissal over his supposed negligence leading to the death of a Grade 8 pupil earlier this year.

On Monday morning Gauteng Education spokesperson, Steve Mabona confirmed the final dismissal of the headmaster, Malcolm Williams, but could not provide any further comment.

Williams was initially dismissed on 18 October after he was found guilty of two counts of misconduct following the death of Enock Mpianzi. The pupil drowned during an orientation camp at the Nyathi Bush and River Break in Brits earlier this year.

Last month parents saw red when it was revealed that Williams continued to report for duty after he appealed the department’s ruling on his fate, shortly after the announcement in October.

On Monday Kim van As, the School Governing Body Media Liaison, said the school was notified on 7 December that the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has upheld its decision to dismiss the headmaster.

“The School Governing Body (SGB) and the school itself have pledged our absolute support and commitment to the GDE and the South African Police Service (SAPS) investigations into the tragedy at the Nyathi Bush and River Break camp,” Van As said.

“We remain utterly committed to playing our part in ensuring Enock and the Mpianzi family receive the justice they deserve.”

A former parent of the school, who asked to remain anonymous because her son was one of the victims of the notorious sexual abuse events at the school in 2018 said Williams’ dismissal has been long overdue.

“He did not heed our precaution and now Williams has to pay the price because he did not understand the warning signs along the line,” the mother said.

“The parents of abused victims pleaded with him to heed with the orientation camps but he wanted to sit on the fence and not act.”

The mother explained the school had a long history of abuse and it was during these school camps where the boys were also bullied.

“His failure to act on the parents’ advice, suggestions, and pleas lead to another victim, the passing of Enock.”

Bees Fourie, National President of the Bikers Against Bullying SA said he is happy about the dismissal but has criticized the schools governing body for not stepping down as well.

“They were part of the final decision making, why are they not also taking responsibility for his death?” Fourie asked.

Mpianzi’s parents’ attorney, Wykis Steyl from Ian Levitt Attorneys, was surprised by the news of the dismissal.

Steyl said Mpianzi’s father, Itamba Guy said it is all fair and well Williams was dismissed, but “He is still walking around as a free man while we cry for Enock.”

Steyl told The Citizen his heart breaks every time he consults with the parents.

“These people are in pain.”

