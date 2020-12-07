 
 
Parktown Boys High principal finally gets the sack

Education 20 seconds ago

The parents of Enock Mpianzi have welcomed the final dismissal of headmaster Malcolm Williams, but their attorney says this will not bring their son back, nor bring closure to the matter.

Marizka Coetzer
07 Dec 2020
03:03:02 PM
Friends and family attend the funeral service of Enock Mpianzi at Kensington Secondary School on February 01, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Thirteen year old Parktown Boys High School pupil Enock Mpianzi drowned at a Grade 8 orientation camp at Nyati Bush and Riverbreak Lodge. His body was found two days later after he had disappeared during rafting activities in the Crocodile River. (Photo by Gallo Images/Daily Sun/Morapedi Mashashe)

The principal of Park Town Boys High School has finally cleared his desk on Monday morning, following his dismissal over his supposed negligence leading to the death of a Grade 8 pupil earlier this year. On Monday morning Gauteng Education spokesperson, Steve Mabona confirmed the final dismissal of the headmaster, Malcolm Williams, but could not provide any further comment. Williams was initially dismissed on 18 October after he was found guilty of two counts of misconduct following the death of Enock Mpianzi. The pupil drowned during an orientation camp at the Nyathi Bush and River Break in Brits earlier this...

