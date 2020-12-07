Parktown Boys High principal finally gets the sack

PREMIUM!
Parktown Boys High principal finally gets the sackEducation 20 seconds ago
The parents of Enock Mpianzi have welcomed the final dismissal of headmaster Malcolm Williams, but their attorney says this will not bring their son back, nor bring closure to the matter.
