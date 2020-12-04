Matric class of 2020 to rewrite maths and science papers

Parents of matric learners may have to delay their holiday plans after it was announced that maths paper two would be rewritten on Tuesday, 15 December 2020 at 2pm and the physical science exam would be rewritten on Thursday, 17 December 2020 at 9am.

The announcement was made by Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga on Friday as she provided an update on the progress of the 2020 matric exams.

This after both papers were allegedly leaked through a WhatsApp group shortly before learners sat to write the exams.

This year’s business studies paper was also leaked, however, the department was able to intervene and change the contents of the paper as it was replaced with a backup version.

Motshekga announced that the department also had to shred old papers and print new ones.

“Following the initial reports of the leaks, CEM [Council of Education Ministers] also took a decision to implement urgent steps to protect the examinations. It is for that reason that we felt we could not divulge the measures put in place to secure the exams.

READ MORE: Motshekga fumes as another matric paper is leaked

“We can say it has been a very costly exercise but we had to act fast in the interest of the learners and the public in general.”

Chief director for national assessment and public examinations at the Department of Basic Education, Rufus Poliah, also took to the podium to expand on the recommendations the department received.

According to Poliah, the spread of the news of the leak via social media and messaging platforms placed immense pressure on the department and the investigation team set up by the minister, who only had a two-week period to do their work.

“You will recall that on the 18th of November we held a media briefing and we reported that some of the question papers had been leaked. We announced that an investigation was going to take place,” said Motshekga.

She echoed Poliah’s sentiments when she recounted the key findings of the investigations task team which maintained that the viral spread of information on the cyber networks made it virtually impossible to accurately identify the number of learners that have had access to the leaked question papers.

According to the minister, CEM also expected the task team to make recommendations on restoring the credibility of the 2020 examination.

ALSO READ: Cellphones, crib notes, and masks – Lesufi explains how some matrics are trying to cheat

“The CEM convened a special meeting on Tuesday morning to consider the recommendations of the National Examinations Irregularities Committee [NEIC]. The National Investigation Task Team [NITT] operating under the auspices of the NEIC, has been tasked to investigate the leakage of mathematics P2 and physical science P2. The report of the NEIC was presented to CEM by the chair of the NEIC, advocate Luvuyo Bono,” added the minister.

She further explained that the department had consulted key stakeholders on the matter; from school governing bodies, school principals associations, teacher unions and the quality assurance agency, Umalusi.

“There was convergence on the need to protect the integrity of the examination and to expose the culprits who place the lives of our learners at risk.”

Motshekga concluded by urging learners not to host and attend “pens down” parties as these may be superspreader events.

WATCH: Angie Motshekga gives an update on the 2020 matric exams

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.