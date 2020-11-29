Cellphones, crib notes, and masks – Lesufi explains how some matrics are trying to cheat

Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi has said the Hawks are investigating the source of the matric final exam paper leaks.

Briefing the media on Sunday, Lesufif said: “We monitor closely the investigations surrounding circumstances of the leaked Mathematics paper 2 which was allegedly accessed by candidates from Limpopo, Gauteng and Mpumalnaga, which the source of the said leak is currently being investigated by the Hawks.”

Lesufi said three papers had been leaked and that the department’s head has been instructed to strengthen measures to prevent any further leaks in the future.

Lesufi added that his provincial department will wait for instruction from the minister of education on whether the leaked papers will be rewritten or not.

“Our invigilators have been working hard in ensuring a smooth administration of our examination, and making sure that the integrity is not compromised,” Lesufi said.

The MEC said two pupils had been caught out trying to use their cellphones in the exam room, three had attempted to use crib notes and others tried to use their masks to hide their cheating notes.

Lesufi said four matriculants in the province had tested positive for Covid-19, with only one, who was hospitalised, failing to complete their exams.

Two matriculants have committed suicide since the start of the exams, Lesufi said.

“To their families, we pray that they could be comforted during this time of grief,” the MEC said.

Matric exams are currently almost halfway to completion, Lesufi added.

Lesufi said marking of the matric papers will get underway on 4 January 2021 and should conclude on 22 January 2021, “across 30 marking venues”.

“A total of 12 148 marking personnel has been appointed,” Lesufi added.

Lesufi sent his condolences to the families of 30 teachers and seven admin employees who succumbed to Covid-19 ailments.

On the Enoch Mpianzi matter, Lesufi said the principal of Parktown Boys High School has appealed his dismissal and remains employed until that process has been finalised.

“In addition, we gave the Mpianzi family an offer to settle the matter and they rejected it and issued summons demanding R20 million. The department is currently defending the matter,” Lesufi said.

Lesufi said at total 181 119 (81.48%) applicant learners have been placed to date.

