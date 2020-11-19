Table View High condemns ‘fake, racist’ TikTok account made in its name

Table View High School has strongly condemned and distanced itself from a TikTok account, which was made using the school’s name.

The account shared a racist post, where the k-word was used.

According to the Western Cape education department, the account attempted to use the school’s name, while there had also been an attempt to impersonate the identity of a 15-year-old pupil at the school.

“Please note that Table View High School does not have a TikTok account,” the school posted on its Facebook page.

“We distance ourselves from this account.”

Education department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said they have engaged with the school and have confirmed the learner’s account had allegedly been impersonated.

“The parents have submitted the learner’s phone to the police and have opened a case of defamation of character,” said Hammond.

She said arrangements were being made with a digital forensics company to get the content removed.

The school, meanwhile, has instructed a lawyer to take up the issue with TikTok, with the view of getting the fake account removed.

“The content is extremely offensive and unacceptable,” said Hammond.

The creator of the account, named @tableviewhighscool, posted a video of a group of learners in school uniform standing on a stage, with the caption, “We have given all our k—— blazers”.

The k-word had a monkey emoji in place of the letter “a”, the Daily Voice reported.

“It is concerning that ‘someone’ has allegedly impersonated an account of a child, and impersonated an account of the school, which never existed, with the intention to maliciously sow seeds of division, hatred and racism, and cause harm to a minor and the integrity of this school,” Hammond added.

“It is unacceptable that people are intentionally and maliciously wanting to stir unrest and racial tension.”

