Edenglen street brawl: 7 pupils suspended, 6 test positive for dagga

The Gauteng education department has suspended seven pupils, pending a disciplinary hearing, after they were involved in a street fight outside Edenglen High School in Johannesburg on 10 November.

The hearing is scheduled for 19 and 20 November.

In a video which has been widely circulated on social media, pupils can be seen engaging in at least three fights in a residential area.

Boys are kicked by groups of other boys, while lying on the ground. One boy, wearing a ripped shirt, attempts to run away, but is seen again when a boy who chased after him assaults him. Girls can be seen looking on.

Last week, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the fight was seemingly sparked by a R25 debt.

According to education department spokesperson Steve Mabona, six of the seven suspended pupils who were involved in the fight tested positive for dagga.

“In addition, one of the suspended learners was found with a knife which he indicated was for his protection,” Mabona said.

He said the police would conduct their own investigation.

