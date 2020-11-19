27 matriculants affected by taxi protest

At least 27 business studies matriculants were affected by the taxi strike that saw many commuters stranded on Wednesday.

Taxi drivers took to the streets demanding that the department of transport allocate them the promised Covid-19 relief funds.

This saw scores of commuters across Pretoria stranded without any means of transport to go to work or school.

The Gauteng education department said of the 66 313 learners who were scheduled to write business studies, 27 were affected by the strike.

The breakdown was as follows:

Gauteng North: 1

Gauteng West: 4

Johannesburg East: 2

Johannesburg North: 2

Tshwane West: 16

“Two candidates were accommodated in Mpumalanga province,” Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said.

“Accordingly, as per the granted concession, schools allowed candidates who arrived an hour late, after the commencement of the examination to write.”

Mabona said other candidates opted to approach alternative examination centres and they were also allowed to write.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said he was satisfied how the situation was managed by schools and officials.

“We would like to extend our gratitude to the Mpumalanga department of education for accommodating our learners. Indeed we are also indebted to parents who arranged alternative transport for our candidates,” he said.

This article was republished from Rekord East with permission

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.