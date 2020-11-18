 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Irrelevant SETAs should move with the times

Education 4 hours ago

Cosatu says while the fourth industrial revolution should not wipe out jobs, sector education and training authorities should start providing relevant education, instead of simply ticking boxes.

Brian Sokutu
18 Nov 2020
08:17:05 PM
PREMIUM!
Irrelevant SETAs should move with the times

Cosatu House. Picture: Cosatu/Twitter

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) wants to see a skilled South African labour market, matching the advancement in technology. Addressing a panel discussion at the SA Investment Conference (SAIC) on Wednesday, Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi said sector education and training authorities (SETAs) – established under the Skills Development Act, whose main purpose is to contribute to the improvement of skills in South Africa through training – should align themselves with the future direction of the economy. “SETAs should be asking what the economic future needs of the country are – not just ticking boxes. “They should be...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business Insight Some SABC board members break ranks to oppose retrenchments

Crime ‘Fake’ cardiologist hands herself over to cops

State Capture Of course we’re friends, Zondo, Zuma insists

General WATCH: SABC withdraws redundancy notices after day of high drama

World WATCH: Pigeon sells for record R29m to Chinese fancier


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.