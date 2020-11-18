Irrelevant SETAs should move with the times

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) wants to see a skilled South African labour market, matching the advancement in technology. Addressing a panel discussion at the SA Investment Conference (SAIC) on Wednesday, Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi said sector education and training authorities (SETAs) – established under the Skills Development Act, whose main purpose is to contribute to the improvement of skills in South Africa through training – should align themselves with the future direction of the economy. “SETAs should be asking what the economic future needs of the country are – not just ticking boxes. “They should be...

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) wants to see a skilled South African labour market, matching the advancement in technology.

Addressing a panel discussion at the SA Investment Conference (SAIC) on Wednesday, Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi said sector education and training authorities (SETAs) – established under the Skills Development Act, whose main purpose is to contribute to the improvement of skills in South Africa through training – should align themselves with the future direction of the economy.

“SETAs should be asking what the economic future needs of the country are – not just ticking boxes.

“They should be focused. Some merely give training which is irrelevant in the country’s future economic direction,” said Losi.

While Cosatu embraced technological advancements brought by the advent of the fourth industrial revolution, Losi warned that “this should not wipe away jobs”.

Sharing the panel, Business Unity South Africa’s Martin Kingston, said investment should be focused on key drivers of the economy, which included mining, manufacturing and agriculture.

“We are in a unique situation of collaborating with labour and communities. We have listened to one another to focus areas harnessing skills and partnership,” said Kingston.

President Ramaphosa said SAIC reflected “our commitment to achieve economic growth through partnerships with social partners”.

