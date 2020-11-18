Education 18.11.2020 10:34 am

Schools affected by leak may have to write another paper – Umalusi

Matric pupils writing their final examinations. Picture: Gallo Images

The Department of Education confirmed that yesterday’s Gr 12 Mathematics Paper 2 was leaked in Limpopo and Gauteng.

Umalusi’s Head of Communications, Lucky Ditaunyane, has noted with concern that the Gr 12 Mathematics Paper 2 was been leaked in Limpopo and Gauteng.

Ditaunyane described the incident as “disappointing” and said it has the potential to undermine the integrity of the writing of the National Senior Certificate examinations in the affected provinces.

Ditaunyane said, depending on the outcome of investigations, affected schools may be required to write another paper on a date that will be determined by the department and Umalusi.

The CEO of Umalusi, Dr Mafu Rakometsi, said: “Umalusi takes this matter seriously and we will do everything in our power to collaborate with all stakeholders including law enforcement agencies to bring those who are responsible to book. Umalusi remains committed to its mandate of assuring the credibility of national examinations administered by all assessment bodies.”

