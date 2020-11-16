VIDEO: Lesufi ‘disturbed’ after pupil stabbed at Germiston high school

A Grade 11 pupil has been stabbed during a fight at Elspark High in Germiston, which led to the office of Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi releasing a statement saying he is “disturbed” by “yet another video footage depicting learners in school violence”.

Pupils “of Hoerskool Elspark were involved in a fight captured on a video footage” on Monday, the statement said.

JUST IN: A grade 11 pupil at Hoerskool Elspark in Germiston is recovering in hospital after he was stabbed during an altercation on school grounds. It’s believed the brawl was sparked by a missing phone. Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi will visit the school on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/mSrOw3QHZw — Jacaranda News (@JacaNews) November 16, 2020

The pupil, who has not been named, is reportedly recovering in hospital.

“We are not sure what might have sparked the fight, however this is strongly condemned. Necessary investigation and swift action against all perpetrators is required,” the statement by Lesufi’s office said.

Lesufi also announced that he would visit the school on Tuesday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.