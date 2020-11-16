Education 16.11.2020 06:27 pm

VIDEO: Lesufi ‘disturbed’ after pupil stabbed at Germiston high school

A pupil at Elspark Hoerskool in Germiston was stabbed during a school fight on Monday, 16 November 2020. Picture: Twitter video

The pupil, who has not been named, is reportedly recovering in hospital.

A Grade 11 pupil has been stabbed during a fight at Elspark High in Germiston, which led to the office of Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi releasing a statement saying he is “disturbed” by “yet another video footage depicting learners in school violence”.

Pupils “of Hoerskool Elspark were involved in a fight captured on a video footage” on Monday, the statement said.

“We are not sure what might have sparked the fight, however this is strongly condemned. Necessary investigation and swift action against all perpetrators is required,” the statement by Lesufi’s office said.

Lesufi also announced that he would visit the school on Tuesday.

