Education department probing maths paper leak

The Department of Basic Education has confirmed that an investigation has been launched after the department discovered that the National Senior Certificate (NSC) mathematics paper two was leaked before the paper could be written on Monday morning.

In a statement, the department said while “the origins of the leak are not clear as yet”, matric pupils in Limpopo and Gauteng were allegedly found to have had access to the question paper.

“The department verified the content of the question paper and found it to be the same as the question paper that was to be written at 9am.

“The Department of Basic Education is investigating the matter to establish the extent of the leak. Early sources point to the confinement of the leakage to a few learners located in these two provinces.”

The department added that it would enlist the support of the law enforcement agencies to assist with the investigation.

“An appeal is made to all candidates to remain focused on the examination papers that are still to be written and be assured that the culprits that are at the centre of this despicable act will be dealt with harshly,” the department said.

The department also appealed to anybody with pertinent information to come forward.

“The Department of Basic Education remains committed to ensuring the credibility and integrity of this important public examination.”

Meanwhile, failure to report a positive Covid-19 diagnosis by a learner while writing an examination was an offence that carried legal consequences, according to guidelines issued by the Department of Education.

The guidelines state that it’s a learner’s responsibility to report concerning symptoms to the school authorities in time and to present themselves for testing.

The department further advised parents and learners to report a positive results immediately so that necessary arrangements could be made.

#MatricExams Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona says matric pupils who have tested positive for Covid-19, will write their exams at Nasrec Field Hospital. pic.twitter.com/gsH13zv0SP — Jacaranda News (@JacaNews) November 16, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.