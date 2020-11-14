Gauteng matrics who test positive for Covid-19 to write their exams at NASREC

This week marked the second week since the start of National Senior Certificate examinations with 77 papers written at different centres from day one on 5 November 2020.

In a statement, the Gauteng’s Department of Education said nine candidates from five districts who tested positive for Covid-19 were allowed to write their examination under controlled conditions, managed by the departments of health and education officials.

“Due to an exponential increase, and to mitigate on a risk for the transmission of the decease, it has been decided that with effect of Monday, 16 November 2020 all candidates who tested Covid-19 positive will be housed at NASREC to write and study at the said facility, managed by Health and Education officials,” the statement read.

The candidates will be quarantined at NASREC for the minimum of 10 days (for mild sickness), depending on their symptoms the days could be extended for severely sick candidates.

The department will provide candidates educational facilities, health care, catering and all other requirements in compliance with the health protocols. They will also assist with transportin candidates from their homes to the said quarantine site.

“It is expected that parents must inform the respective schools/principals, for necessary arrangements to be concluded, the quarantining of candidates will take place from Sunday, 15 November 2020.”

