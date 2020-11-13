Universal Music SA steps in to save National School of the Arts

Earlier this year, it was announced that the National School of the Arts (NSA) was in financial crisis as a result of the lockdown, which resulted in some parents not being able to pay school fees.

Celebrities, alumni and other social media users expressed their concern in August that the crisis would herald the end of the prestigious institution if it was not given a much-needed financial lifeline.

The National School of the Arts shutting down because of a lack of funding? A school that has produced some of SA’s biggest arts contributors. What is the @SportArtsCultur @NathiMthethwaSA doing to save this institution? — Langa Mavuso (@LangaMav) August 9, 2020

Can’t believe National School Of The Arts is on the brink of closing down. The arts will always suffer. I’m so heart broken, that school made me who I am. — Thabang Moleya (@Teabagg) August 9, 2020

Please, please, please! We have to save the National School of the Arts. — Mme a Masakona (@FloMasebe) August 10, 2020

Their calls did not fall on deaf ears as various institutions stepped in to make donations to the school.

DLO Energy Resources Group, a women-led black consortium of energy companies, made a R600,000 donation earlier this month.

The National School Of The Arts, which was facing a financial pickle may have received a bit of a shot in the arm. For more on this, @StephenGrootes speaks to Linda Mabhena, Founder of the DLO Energy Resources Group. WATCH: https://t.co/EEG5vOjaqO#Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/2CD3Yg79Iv — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) November 5, 2020

The consortium was later joined by Universal Music South Africa, who – through Universal Music Group’s Task Force for Meaningful Change – announced a partnership with the NSA earlier this week.

Recognised as one of South Africa’s foremost arts education institutions, the NSA is a co-educational public school located in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

“It has produced some of South Africa’s finest talent across the fields of art, dance, drama and music,” said Universal in a statement.

According to the record company, “the landmark partnership will include the newly renamed Universal Music Department, which caters for 165 learners from Uganda, Zimbabwe, DRC and South Africa, as well as hands-on support from the global music company in the form of resources, classes, industry participation and internships”.

“For more than 50 years the NSA has helped to train South Africa’s arts community; it is a jewel that must be saved. I’m so grateful to have the opportunity to work with the NSA to ensure that future generations of young artists can continue to train here and I look forward to building future programs that will provide new opportunities in the years to come,” said Sipho Dlamini, managing director of Universal Music South Africa.

“UMG is home to some of the most exciting music artists today so we’re thrilled to partner with a company that puts artistry first. We’re excited to work with the Universal Music South Africa team to continue educating our students, providing them resources and a foundation to explore, create and pursue their dreams,” added NSA artistic director Brenda Sakellarides.

