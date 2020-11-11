Education 11.11.2020 08:34 am

VIDEO: Lesufi to visit Edenglen High School following ‘incident of learner violence’

News24 Wire
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi briefs media at Bryanston High School in Johannesburg, 25 May 2020, after checking the readiness on schools reopening. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Lesufi is expected to visit the school at 11:00.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi will visit Edenglen High School in Johannesburg on Wednesday following an “incident of learner violence” which allegedly occurred on Tuesday outside the school premises.

In a video widely circulated on social media, pupils can be seen engaging in at least three fights in a residential area.

Boys are kicked while lying on the ground by groups of other boys. One boy with a ripped shirt attempts to run away but is again assaulted by a boy who was chasing after him. Girls are seen looking on.

“It is concerning that learners will engage in such violence in our environment and same will not be tolerated,” Lesufi’s spokesperson, Steve Mabona, said.

