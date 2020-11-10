CUT principal, deputy suspended following graft, sexual harassment allegations

The council of the Central University of Technology (CUT) in the Free State has instituted a preliminary investigation into various allegations levelled against the university’s vice-chancellor, Professor Henk de Jager and the deputy vice-chancellor: resources and operations, Dr Gary Paul.

The pair were last week “placed under precautionary suspension until a grievance-related enquiry has been completed in line with university policies and procedure”.

“Council remains committed to guaranteeing protection and support of all stakeholders who come forward with their complaints without fear of victimisation by speaking out,” the council said in a statement.

Professors David Ngidi and Albert Strydom have been appointed to act as vice-chancellor and deputy vice-chancellor: teaching and learning, respectively.

The director of the Welkom campus, Professor Solomon Makola has been appointed to act as deputy vice-chancellor: resources and operations “to manage these strategic offices until the investigation is completed”.

“Council undertakes to provide further details to the ministry of higher education including the media, the partners, alumni, students and employees once the process has been concluded.”

Furthermore, both the chairperson of the council, Boysie Phehlukwayo and his deputy chairperson, Dr Garth van Gensen resigned from the council on 3 November, following a special council meeting.

At an emergency council meeting on 5 November, Nonie Mokose was elected to serve as interim chairperson of the council until the new chairperson and deputy chairperson were elected at the ordinary council meeting scheduled for 28 November.

“Council wishes to assure the media, our partners, employees and students that, despite these allegations, management will continue to uphold strong educational values, and lead the university towards developing students with the highest levels of world-class scholarship. They will not allow the situation to impact on CUT’s daily operations.”

Speaking under the condition of anonymity, a source told The Citizen that it was further alleged that De Jager tried “to use unethical methods”, including bribery and fraud, “to invalidate some cases”.

It was also alleged that De Jager improperly entered into an agreement with a service provider without the necessary annexures, including the scope of services and pricing schedule, being attached.

The source said accounting firm PwC had flagged this contract as potentially costing CUT more than R52 million over a five-year period.

On 27 October, this publication sent an inquiry to the university’s spokesperson, Dan Maritz, regarding the numerous allegations relayed to it, including allegations of due processes not being followed when the university awards suppliers with contracts.

It was also alleged that officials at the university’s procurement department requested “kickbacks” from potential suppliers for the latter to land contracts with the institution, a matter Paul was allegedly “completely aware of”.

Additionally, Paul allegedly made unwelcome sexual advances toward a woman employee at the university, a matter which was reported to De Jager. He allegedly responded by saying, in Afrikaans: “Kollega, ek is seker dis nie wat hy bedoel nie, hy vind jou net aantreklik.” It translates to: “Colleague, I’m sure that is not what he meant, he [Paul] probably just finds you attractive.”

Meanwhile, the South African Students Congress (Sasco) in the Free State last week welcomed De Jager’s suspension, accusing him of being the “chief protagonist towards the oppression and victimisation of black students and staff”.

Sasco also called for an investigation into allegations levelled against Paul.

“We have also noted the inability of the CUT council chairperson, Mr Phehlukwayo to shape and progressively guide the council out of this inevitable governance crisis and we thus believe that he must resign as a step to seek ministerial intervention and ultimately the dissolution of CUT council,” Sasco said in a statement.

