Bronkhorstspruit high school distances itself from ‘whites only’ matric farewell

A Bronkhorstspruit school has distanced itself from allegations it hosted a matric farewell only for white pupils last Friday.

This is after some pupils took to social media accusing Hoërskool Erasmus of being racist by excluding black pupils from what they called a “whites only” event.

The pupils claimed they were only promised a picnic, while their white counterparts could dress up.

The school said it had no hand in planning the event.

“The school did not organise any matric farewell for the grade 12 learners,” said Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona.

“The decision to cancel the matric farewell was made after numerous discussions and a survey in which the majority of learners and parents decided against an event.”

Mabona said the department conducted a preliminary investigation on Tuesday, 27 October 2020 which revealed the school was not aware a planned event.

“Sadly, the event in question was privately organised by about 10 learners together with their friends at a private venue.

“The department promotes non-racialism, and any form of racism is condemned in the strongest possible terms,” he concluded.

This article first appeared on Rekord and was republished with permission.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.