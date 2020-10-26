Covid won’t affect varsity intakes

Sweeping changes imposed by Covid-19 won’t reduce universities’ capacity to take in students next year, but the matric class of 2020 should not expect softer admission requirements despite a perilous final academic year.

At the University of Johannesburg (UJ), more than 205 000 applications had been received as of last week, representing a significant increase from previous years, according to spokesperson Luyanda Ndaba.

Ndaba said the UJ did not envisage a reduction in class sizes at this stage, adding that in the near future courses would continue to be offered remotely through blending learning.

Like UJ, Stellenbosch University’s plan was “based on a multiple scenario approach, ranging from fully online, to blended, to face-to face tuition”, said spokesperson Martin Viljoen. According to Buhle Zuma, spokesperson for Wits University, applications for undergraduate studies in 2021 have already closed.

Zuma said adapting to Covid-19, imposed reality next year would be an ongoing process.

