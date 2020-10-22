Education 22.10.2020 12:27 pm

Investigation underway into sexual misconduct allegations at Vaal high school

News24 Wire
Picture: iStock

The department will announce the outcome of the investigation and implement recommendations.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) on Thursday said that a number of teachers at Vaal High School in Vanderbijlpark were under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi appointed a law firm to investigate the allegations against the teachers and principal at the school, department spokesperson Steve Mabona said.

This followed allegations of sexual misconduct at the school, which surfaced on social media recently.

“Subsequently, Lesufi visited the school on 1 October and interacted with the school management and some stakeholders; as a result he needed to be provided with a report from the district on how to proceed with the matter.

“We can confirm that after receiving the report, he decided that a law firm be appointed.”

Mabona said the GDE would announce the outcome of the investigation and implement recommendations.

