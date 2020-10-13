Sacked Parktown Boys principal will continue to report for duty – for now

PREMIUM!
Sacked Parktown Boys principal will continue to report for duty – for nowEducation 2 days ago
Williams will continue to report for work, while his dismissal process is concluded, but former Parktonians say they hope the school can now put ‘two decades of scandal’ behind it.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Education Enock Mpianzi’s parents sue for R20m
Courts SANDF general’s wife arrested in R100m tender fraud
Multimedia 24 hours in pictures, 14 October 2020
South Africa Fraud charges against ‘Coloured’ teacher unnecessary, says legal expert
Covid-19 Covid-19 herd immunity: political pandering or realistic resolution?