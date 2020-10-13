Sacked Parktown Boys principal will continue to report for duty – for now

The sacked Parktown Boys High School’s principal will continue to report for duty “while the process [of his dismissal] runs its course”. A day after an Anti-Bullying Bell was instated at the Johannesburg school, the principal was found guilty of two counts of misconduct related to the events that led to the death of a Grade 8 pupil Enoch Mpianzi. “We can confirm that Malcolm Williams, the headmaster, was served this afternoon with the notice of the outcome relating to the Gauteng department of education’s hearing surrounding the tragic events of the Grade 8 camp operated by the Nyathi Bush...

A day after an Anti-Bullying Bell was instated at the Johannesburg school, the principal was found guilty of two counts of misconduct related to the events that led to the death of a Grade 8 pupil Enoch Mpianzi.

“We can confirm that Malcolm Williams, the headmaster, was served this afternoon with the notice of the outcome relating to the Gauteng department of education’s hearing surrounding the tragic events of the Grade 8 camp operated by the Nyathi Bush and River lodge in January,” Kim van Es, the School Governing Body (SGB) media liaison said.

On Monday afternoon the department announced Williams’ dismissal after he was found guilty of two counts of misconduct.

Williams was found guilty of two of three allegations he was charged with emanating from an incident that occurred on 15 January this year, where he unjustifiably prejudiced the administration, discipline or efficiency of the department.

“It is alleged that he undertook or caused the school to undertake an excursion to Nyathi Bush and River Break in Brits for Grade 8 orientation camp without prior approval,” said the department.

“The second allegation is that he failed to ensure that a correct roll call for all pupils who went to said the excursion was maintained.

“The final allegation is that he endangered the lives of the pupils by disregarding a set of safety rules and regulations as set out in clause E of Safety Measures, in that he failed to ensure that all pupils who were to participate in the water activities were provided with life jackets which led to the death of Enoch Mpianzi.”

Van Es said the SGB remains in support of due process being followed and the rights of all parties are respected.

“Williams will continue to report for duty while this process runs its course,” she said.

“We remain prepared for all eventualities and the school will continue to run uninterrupted. The staff and management remain committed to providing a world-class education for our boys and ensuring that business will continue as usual.”

Two decades of scandal

Over the weekend, an Anti-Bullying Bell was unveiled at the school hostel. This follows the school’s Collin Rex rape scandal in 2018.

Rex was an assistant water polo coach, who pleaded guilty to 144 counts sexual assault on young school boys.

Bees Fourie, national president of the Bikers Against Bullying SA, who was actively involved in supporting the pupils and parents during the Collins trial in 2018 attended the ceremony, and said: “A new tradition will be instated that each boy will undertake and sign a register not to partake or keep quiet about bullying. When they matriculate, they will ring the bell.”

Fourie said on the day he was gifted with a note from the boys to thank him for the support and believing them when other’s did not.

“Nothing can fix the harm and hurt done to these boys. Us as adults, mothers and fathers must learn to listen to our children,” he said.

“Like our slogan, we want the children to stand up against abuse and to be heard.”

Chad Thomas, a former Parktonian and current chief forensic investigator at IRS Forensic Investigations, echoed this.

“Yesterday (Sunday) a bell was unveiled at Parktown Boys’ High School as a reminder of the pain inflicted on boys who suffered sexual abuse. Today (Monday) the headmaster of Parktown Boys’ High School was dismissed as a result of the avoidable loss of life of a pupil at a camp at the beginning of the year.

“Parktown Boys’ High School has been plagued by scandals the past two decades. It seems like a very different school to the one I attended in the late 1980s.

“As an old Parktonian, I can just shake my head and hope that the school, like its motto, arises from this and can once again contribute towards educating tomorrow’s leaders. For those that were harmed, you have been heard and we support you.”

