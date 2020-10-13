 
 
Sacked Parktown Boys principal will continue to report for duty – for now

Education 2 days ago

Williams will continue to report for work, while his dismissal process is concluded, but former Parktonians say they hope the school can now put ‘two decades of scandal’ behind it.

Marizka Coetzer
13 Oct 2020
06:00:47 PM
An Economic Freedom Fighters supporter places a photograph of Che Guevara among flowers outside the entrance of Parktown Boys High School in January. This was placed to remember Enoch Mpianzi who drowned while on a school orientation camp. Picture: Michel Bega

The sacked Parktown Boys High School’s principal will continue to report for duty “while the process [of his dismissal] runs its course”. A day after an Anti-Bullying Bell was instated at the Johannesburg school, the principal was found guilty of two counts of misconduct related to the events that led to the death of a Grade 8 pupil Enoch Mpianzi. “We can confirm that Malcolm Williams, the headmaster, was served this afternoon with the notice of the outcome relating to the Gauteng department of education’s hearing surrounding the tragic events of the Grade 8 camp operated by the Nyathi Bush...

