WATCH: Eight people arrested as Lesufi looks to shut down illegal school in Ivory Park

After reports emerged that the Wisdom English Private School has been operating illegally, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has taken steps to shut down the unregistered school in Ivory Park, Midrand on Thursday.

The MEC is currently at the school alongside the South African Police Service (SAPS), with the authorities arresting staff members who could not produce passports or permits to prove that they were allowed to teach in South Africa.

Among the eight people arrested include the school’s head, two female teachers and a security guard.

Lesufi is also set to close down other unregistered schools in the area.

@SAPoliceService arresting teachers who cannot produce passports or documents which show they are able to teach. pic.twitter.com/AFNi5G0iWn — Sonri Naidoo (@SonriNaidoo) October 8, 2020

In a similar shutdown operation in 2018, the Gauteng department of education officials were denied entry at the Centauri Dual Medium Private High School in Centurion which they intended to shut down for operating illegally.

The officials were then prompted to go to the Wierdabrug police station, to open a case of a school illegally operating.

Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the operational registration of the school was withdrawn by the department in April 2018 for non-adherence to the post-registration requirements.

“However, the school ignored the correspondence and continued to operate,” said Mabona.

“Among others, the school contravened the curriculum policy, multi-grade teaching is a norm, disregard of assessment and examination processes, utilisation of unqualified teachers without Sace (South African Council for Educators) certificates, a timetable not CAPS complaint, and learner tasks not CAPS complaint.”

This is a developing story. Will be updated when more information is received.

