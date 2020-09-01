 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Is the traditional University degree dead?

Education 12 mins ago

Are traditional university degrees able to keep up in the world of distance learning and online education, or will they be overtaken by technology and the need for job-ready applicants who thrive in the digital space?

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
01 Sep 2020
07:25:58 PM
PREMIUM!
Is the traditional University degree dead?

iStock

Covid-19 has rocked traditional academia and while experts suggest they are in trouble, universities insist they are adapting and leading the evolution of learning and training towards an online-based future. Prof Wim de Villiers, Rector and Vice-Chancellor of Stellenbosch University recently penned an op-ed about the challenges and possible good outcomes of a post-Covid-19 university. In it, he notes that universities have come under severe financial pressure across all the revenue streams, including state subsidies, student fees, research contracts, philanthropic donations and commercial income. The declining economy, he concludes, has seen belts tightened across the board. But, speaking to The...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General Limpopo RDP houses ‘fall apart’ after storm

Business News Crime, electricity theft kill off critical businesses in Joburg

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Malema and Ndlozi’s cop assault trial and petrol price

Courts Malema and Ndlozi’s cop assault trial to start in October

Business News Petrol price goes up by 1 cent, diesel down 21 cents


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.