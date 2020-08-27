More than half of region’s children can’t access e-learning

PREMIUM!
More than half of region’s children can’t access e-learningEducation 2 hours ago
New research by Unicef shows that more than half of the children in the region don’t have the tools to compete when it comes to distance learrning, but the Department of Basic Education believes South Africa is making progress in closing the gap.
