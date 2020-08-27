 
 
More than half of region’s children can’t access e-learning

Education 2 hours ago

New research by Unicef shows that more than half of the children in the region don’t have the tools to compete when it comes to distance learrning, but the Department of Basic Education believes South Africa is making progress in closing the gap.

Rorisang Kgosana
27 Aug 2020
05:00:39 AM
Yedidiya and Semretemedhin, attending classes via Radio which is one of the government’s initiative to support studying at home due to closed schools across Ethiopia. Picture: Unicef

Nearly half of Eastern and Southern African school children are unable to access remote learning during the closure of schools. According to the United Nations International Children’s Fund (Unicef), the situation is far worse in the region than that of the rest of the world, with on average, a third of children in the whole world being unable to access remote learning services. A report by Unicef found that learners from the poorest households and those living in rural areas were by far the most likely to miss out on school work during the lockdown closure and that 49% of...

